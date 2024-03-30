ERn Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $698.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,944. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $662.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

