ether.fi (ETHFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $750.58 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, ether.fi has traded up 59.1% against the dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.52 or 0.00009308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $750.58 million and approximately $413.69 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 6.79964701 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $527,512,198.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

