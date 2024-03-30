Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $252.35 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $33.41 or 0.00047675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.89 billion and approximately $252.35 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,076.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.10 or 0.00854950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00146036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00184795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00139889 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,294,855 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

