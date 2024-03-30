Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 2,386 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

