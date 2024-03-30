Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

