Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 140,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 614,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3959 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.