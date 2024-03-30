F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Up 29.6% in March

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 29th total of 484,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. 65,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,384. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

F&G Annuities & Life last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently -175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FG shares. Stephens raised their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

