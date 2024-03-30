Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,037,471 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 138.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037,471 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $177,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. 8,863,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.