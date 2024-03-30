Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 82,849 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,849 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $135,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 5,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.66. 5,278,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,409. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55. The stock has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.