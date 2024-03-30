Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $128,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $63.91. 12,830,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,303,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

