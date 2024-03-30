Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $79,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $198.61 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average of $232.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

