Fifth Third Bancorp Has $100.65 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $100,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.33. 995,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.79 and its 200-day moving average is $290.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $211.91 and a 52 week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

