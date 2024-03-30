Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $145,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.05. 1,392,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.87 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.