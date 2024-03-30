Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 172,318 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $181,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,405. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

