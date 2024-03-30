Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 22,905 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $109,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 61,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 105,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.61. 966,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.33 and its 200-day moving average is $167.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

