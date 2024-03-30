Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 1.15% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $196,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.27. 334,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,378. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day moving average of $155.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

