First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Decreased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $17.32 during midday trading on Friday. 2,292,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

