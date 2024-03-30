Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 29th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of FSBC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 570,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,085. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $390.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 26.24%. Research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet raised Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
