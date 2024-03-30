Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

PREF stock remained flat at $18.15 on Friday. 129,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,843. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

