Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,939 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.59. 1,927,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

