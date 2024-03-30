Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 564,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.