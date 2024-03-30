Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 564,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

