Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.88. 368,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,024. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

