Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,845 VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of VanEck Green Metals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Green Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF in the first quarter worth $351,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Green Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of GMET stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck Green Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.