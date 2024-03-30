Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,845 VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of VanEck Green Metals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Green Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF in the first quarter worth $351,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Green Metals ETF Price Performance
Shares of GMET stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95.
VanEck Green Metals ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Green Metals ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.