Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 395,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,299. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

