Flagstar Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.40. 1,062,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,292. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

