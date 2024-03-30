FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Announces $0.12 Dividend

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TDTT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 182,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,931. FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.