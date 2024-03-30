FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Plans $0.12 Dividend

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TDTF remained flat at $23.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 114,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

