Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

PFE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,466,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,954,156. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

