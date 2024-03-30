Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $11,288,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,311,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,932. The company has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

