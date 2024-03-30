Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 113,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. 581,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

