Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,931,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

