Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.69. 3,325,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,950. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $172.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

