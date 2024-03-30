Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.08 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.1 %

O stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. 6,318,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

