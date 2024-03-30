Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $284.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.21 and a 200 day moving average of $280.88. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

