Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.83 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,816 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

