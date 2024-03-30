Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after buying an additional 740,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,405,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

