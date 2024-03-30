Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $71,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $21,441,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.76. 1,833,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

