Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,935. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $297.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.08 and its 200 day moving average is $241.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.