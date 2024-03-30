Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Super Micro Computer worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $259,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $13.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,010.03. 3,463,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,257,551. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $845.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

