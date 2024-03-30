Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $249.86. 459,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.94. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.