Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,451 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 451,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.72. 1,073,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

