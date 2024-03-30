Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,879 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.03. 1,185,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,136. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $129.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

