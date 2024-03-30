Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLMI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,347. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,837,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

