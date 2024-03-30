Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3396 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $88.44 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 207.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.