Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 29th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,565,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,229.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 678,715 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 525,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,601,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,848. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

