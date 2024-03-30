Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.06

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at C$8.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$701.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.90. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.32 and a 52 week high of C$14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

