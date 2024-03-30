G999 Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.66 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00075917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00025582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001459 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

