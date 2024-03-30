General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,246 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.97. 5,995,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

