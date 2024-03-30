Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3959 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 614,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.