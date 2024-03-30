Got Guaranteed (GOTG) One Day Volume Reaches $10,789.12

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $10,789.12 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

